Singapore Airlines awarded Menzies Aviation a contract for cargo, ramp and passenger services at Western Sydney International Airport (WSI), with Menzies’ 12,500sqm cargo facility able to handle up to 200,000 tonnes p/a.1 WSI previously marked its inaugural international flight with Air New Zealand’s three times weekly Auckland-WSI service, with CEO Simon Hickey positioning the region as a major new market for international airlines.2 Qatar Airways planned three times weekly Doha-WSI service from 15-Dec-2027, backed by the AUD16 million Western Sydney International Take-Off Fund and leveraging WSI’s 24-hour operations.3