Western Sydney International Airport welcomes Singapore Airlines
Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport CEO Simon Hickey welcomed (23-Nov-2026) daily Singapore Airlines service scheduled to launch on 23-Nov-2026. The Singapore route is supported by the New South Wales Government's (NSW) AUD16 million (USD10.62 million) Western Sydney International Take-Off Fund (WSITOF). The route follows Air New Zealand's existing Auckland-Western Sydney service and will be followed in 2027 by VietJet Air service from Ho Chi Minh City and Qatar Airways service from Doha. The WSITOF is part of the NSW Government's strategy to grow the state's aviation capacity by 8.5 million seats and achieve a AUD91 billion (USD60.38 billion) visitor economy by 2035. Mr Hickey stated: "We're delighted to have one of the world's best airlines officially taking flight from Sydney's new 24-hour global gateway... Western Sydney International Airport is a major catalyst for growth, creating new opportunities for tourism and hospitality businesses across the visitor economy, and strengthening Greater Sydney's profile on the world's stage, which will continue to drive demand for travellers over the years and decades ahead". [more - original PR - Western Sydney International Airport] [more - original PR - New South Wales Government]
Background ✨
Singapore Airlines awarded Menzies Aviation a contract for cargo, ramp and passenger services at Western Sydney International Airport (WSI), with Menzies’ 12,500sqm cargo facility able to handle up to 200,000 tonnes p/a.1 WSI previously marked its inaugural international flight with Air New Zealand’s three times weekly Auckland-WSI service, with CEO Simon Hickey positioning the region as a major new market for international airlines.2 Qatar Airways planned three times weekly Doha-WSI service from 15-Dec-2027, backed by the AUD16 million Western Sydney International Take-Off Fund and leveraging WSI’s 24-hour operations.3