Menzies Aviation awarded Singapore Airlines contract at Western Sydney International Airport

Western Sydney International Airport opened commercial passenger operations with Jetstar's Western Sydney-Gold Coast service, following the start of the WSI Cargo Precinct on 27-Jul-2026; initial capacity was up to 10 million passengers p/a, with 24-hour operations positioned to add Sydney market capacity1. The Cargo Precinct's stage one spanned about 733,000sqm, with Qantas Freight, Menzies, dnata and Texel signed on, and Texel scheduled two 737-800BCFs for opening day operations2. Singapore Airlines planned daily Singapore-Western Sydney A350-900 flights from 23-Nov-2026, complementing four times daily Singapore-Sydney Kingsford Smith service3.