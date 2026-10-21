Qatar Airways to commence Western Sydney Airport service from Dec-2027

Western Sydney International Airport was scheduled to open to passenger services from 25-Oct-2026, with Jetstar set to launch initial domestic routes and QantasLink scheduled to follow in Mar-2027.1 Singapore Airlines planned daily Singapore-WSI flights from 23-Nov-2026, citing WSI's late-night/24-hour operating capability and onward connectivity via Changi.2 3 Air New Zealand also planned three times weekly Auckland-WSI services from 26-Oct-2026 as WSI's first international route, supported by the AUD16 million Take-Off Fund.4