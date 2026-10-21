Qatar Airways to commence Western Sydney Airport service from Dec-2027
Qatar Airways announced (21-Oct-2026) plans to launch three times weekly Doha-Western Sydney service from 15-Dec-2027 and increase frequency to daily in 2028. The airline will operate the service with Boeing 777-300ER equipment configured with 42 QSuite business class and 312 economy class seats. Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WSI) will be the airline's seventh destination in Australia. WSI CEO Simon Hickey said the launch will expand WSI's network to more than 250 destinations within 14 months of the airport's opening. The route benefits from a contribution from the Western Sydney International Take-Off Fund, a AUD16 million (USD11.22 million) joint initiative between the airport and the New South Wales Government. The service will arrive at Western Sydney at 23:45 and depart at 16:10 and Mr Hickey said the airport's 24 hour capacity is one of its "key competitive advantages". [more - original PR - Western Sydney Airport] [more - original PR - Australian Government] [more - original PR - Qatar Airways]
Background ✨
Western Sydney International Airport was scheduled to open to passenger services from 25-Oct-2026, with Jetstar set to launch initial domestic routes and QantasLink scheduled to follow in Mar-2027.1 Singapore Airlines planned daily Singapore-WSI flights from 23-Nov-2026, citing WSI's late-night/24-hour operating capability and onward connectivity via Changi.2 3 Air New Zealand also planned three times weekly Auckland-WSI services from 26-Oct-2026 as WSI's first international route, supported by the AUD16 million Take-Off Fund.4