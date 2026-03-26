Western Sydney International Airport CEO welcomes Singapore Airlines service plans
Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WSI) CEO Simon Hickey welcomed (25-Mar-2026) Singapore Airlines plans to commence daily Singapore-Western Sydney service from Nov-2026, stating: "Not only will WSI increase aviation capacity in the Sydney basin, giving travelling more choice and flexibility on when, where and how they choose to fly - our 24-hour services will unlock new routes with Singapore Airlines for everyone across Greater Sydney to enjoy". Mr Hickey added: "Singapore Airlines will operate daily nonstop flights from 23-Nov-2026 that will depart WSI just before midnight, with passengers arriving at the award-winning Changi Hub around 05:00 - offering a new era of global connectivity for Sydney-siders". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Singapore Airlines planned to begin daily Singapore–Western Sydney International Airport services from 23-Nov-2026 using a 303-seat A350-900, complementing its four times daily Singapore–Sydney Kingsford Smith operation, with the late-night departure bank supporting connections via Changi to more than 130 destinations, according to SIA senior VP marketing planning Dai Haoyu1. Australia’s Minister for Infrastructure Catherine King said airlines were likely to retain most capacity at curfew-constrained Kingsford Smith while using Western Sydney for late-night flights, citing the new airport’s 24/7 availability and Sydney’s demand pressures2.