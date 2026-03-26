Western Sydney International Airport CEO welcomes Singapore Airlines service plans

Singapore Airlines planned to begin daily Singapore–Western Sydney International Airport services from 23-Nov-2026 using a 303-seat A350-900, complementing its four times daily Singapore–Sydney Kingsford Smith operation, with the late-night departure bank supporting connections via Changi to more than 130 destinations, according to SIA senior VP marketing planning Dai Haoyu1. Australia’s Minister for Infrastructure Catherine King said airlines were likely to retain most capacity at curfew-constrained Kingsford Smith while using Western Sydney for late-night flights, citing the new airport’s 24/7 availability and Sydney’s demand pressures2.