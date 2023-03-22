22-Mar-2023 3:27 PM
Saudia Group to add 25 new destinations in 2023
Saudia announced (21-Mar-2023) plans to add 25 destinations to the Saudia Group network (including flyadeal) in 2023. The airlines will commence services to Beijing, Birmingham (UK), Dar Es Salaam, Djibouti, Chittagong, Johannesburg, Kano, Baghdad, London Gatwick, Nice, Lisbon, Malaga, Mykonos, Sharm el Sheikh, Tbilisi, Baku, Trabzon, Izmir, Antalya, Bodrum, Sarajevo, Heraklion, Rhodes, Larnaca and Tivat. Saudia Group director Engr Ibrahim Al-Omar stated: "These new destinations will offer greater access and choices to our guests. Given the increase of demand in international travel, this is the right time to expand our global network". [more - original PR]