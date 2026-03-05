5-Mar-2026 2:09 PM
Saudia, flynas and flyadeal update on airspace closures and temporary suspensions
Saudia, flynas and flyadeal, via their official websites and social media accounts, confirmed (04/05-Mar-2026) the following updates for Saudi Arabia services as of 04-Mar-2026:
- Saudia: "Due to the evolving situation in the region and airspace closures, flights to and from Amman, Kuwait, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Bahrain and Peshawar have been cancelled", effective until 23:59 GMT on 06-Mar-2026. "Please do not proceed to the airport unless you have been contacted directly by Saudia, or if you have a confirmed booking on these flights":
- flynas: "Due to the continued closure of airspace to some international destinations as a result of current events, it has been decided to extend the suspension of flights to and from" the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq and Syria until 12:00 UTC" on 06-Mar-2026;
- flyadeal: "Due to ongoing developments... flyadeal confirms the cancellation of its flights to Amman, Damascus and Dubai" until 23:59 Saudi Arabia time on 05-Mar-2026. [more - original PR]