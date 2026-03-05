Loading
5-Mar-2026 2:09 PM

Saudia, flynas and flyadeal update on airspace closures and temporary suspensions

Saudia, flynas and flyadeal, via their official websites and social media accounts, confirmed (04/05-Mar-2026) the following updates for Saudi Arabia services as of 04-Mar-2026:

  • Saudia: "Due to the evolving situation in the region and airspace closures, flights to and from Amman, Kuwait, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Bahrain and Peshawar have been cancelled", effective until 23:59 GMT on 06-Mar-2026. "Please do not proceed to the airport unless you have been contacted directly by Saudia, or if you have a confirmed booking on these flights":
  • flynas: "Due to the continued closure of airspace to some international destinations as a result of current events, it has been decided to extend the suspension of flights to and from" the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq and Syria until 12:00 UTC" on 06-Mar-2026;
  • flyadeal: "Due to ongoing developments... flyadeal confirms the cancellation of its flights to Amman, Damascus and Dubai" until 23:59 Saudi Arabia time on 05-Mar-2026. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More