SATS and DHL sign MoU to enhance digital integrated supply chain solutions for airlines

Singapore Airport Terminal Services (SATS) and DHL signed (13-Sep-2019) an MoU to jointly create turnkey solutions to enable airlines to optimise their supply chain for catering, merchandise and supplies across their networks. The partnership aims to combine DHL's expertise in third party logistics solutions with SATS' large scale catering, procurement and last mile expertise, creating a new solution to help airlines enhance the passenger experience with a wider range of F&B offerings and amenities. The integrated solution spans demand planning, menu customisation and planning, to supply chain consultancy and reverse logistics. Both companies have identified India, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam as the focus markets for the partnership. [more - original PR]