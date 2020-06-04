Become a CAPA Member
4-Jun-2020 11:21 AM

Ryanair: UK Govt quarantine 'ineffective, completely useless, and will have no effect'

Ryanair stated (03-Jun-2020) UK's Government's 14 day quarantine is "ineffective, completely useless, and will have no effect on British passengers who will largely ignore it". The carrier said: "The imposition of this completely defective quarantine in the UK is utterly useless and a total waste of time" as selected countries in Europe "have safely removed all inbound visitor restrictions". [more - original PR]

