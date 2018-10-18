18-Oct-2018 4:28 PM
Ryanair to open Tegel base, publishes Germany summer 2019 timetable
Ryanair announced (17-Oct-2018) its summer 2019 timetable from Germany:
- Open new base at Berlin Tegel Airport with four aircraft from Apr-2019 with two new routes, bringing the total to 15 at Tegel;
- 24 new routes. Total routes in Germany is 280. New routes include:
- Berlin Schoenefeld: Six times weekly Edinburgh, twice weekly Faro, four times weekly Kiev and twice weekly Marrakech;
- Berlin Tegel: Twice weekly Kefallinia and twice weekly Paphos;
- Baden-Baden: Twice weekly Cagliari and twice weekly Marrakech;
- Cologne: Three times weekly Bordeaux, twice weekly Knock, twice weekly Palermo and twice weekly Zadar;
- Frankfurt: Twice daily Dublin service;
- Hamburg: Three times weekly Krakow and twice weekly Zadar;
- Memmingen: Twice weekly Banja Luka, twice weekly Brindisi, twice weekly Edinburgh, twice weekly Lviv, twice weekly Marrakech and twice weekly Tel Aviv;
- Nuremberg: Twice weekly Marrakech and twice weekly Zadar;
- Stuttgart: Twice weekly Marrakech. [more - original PR - German]