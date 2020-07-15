Ryanair to cut 1000 Ireland-UK frequencies in Aug-2020 and Sep-2020

Ryanair outlined (14-Jul-2020) plans to cut its Ireland-UK schedules for Aug-2020 and Sep-2020 by up to 1000 frequencies, with the loss of more than 200,000 passengers, due to travel restrictions. Ryanair stated: "Last week when the UK and Northern Ireland removed travel restrictions on short haul flights to/from the European Union, Ireland became the only country in the EU with a blanket 14 day quarantine restriction on all arrivals from EU countries, most of which have lower COVID case rates than Ireland… Air travel between Ireland and the UK is being badly damaged by this ineffective 14 day quarantine". Ryanair called on the Irish Government to remove all travel restrictions between Ireland and the EU "as a matter of urgency". [more - original PR]