Loading
14-Dec-2017 12:08 PM

Ryanair increases capacity across 40 routes from Ireland in summer 2018

Ryanair announced (13-Dec-2017) plans to add 250,000 seats across 40 routes from Ireland in summer 2018. Details include:

The carrier expects to handle 15.5 million passengers to and from Ireland in 2018. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More