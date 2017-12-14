Ryanair increases capacity across 40 routes from Ireland in summer 2018

Ryanair announced (13-Dec-2017) plans to add 250,000 seats across 40 routes from Ireland in summer 2018. Details include:
- Cork Airport:
- Alicante: Twice weekly;
- Girona: Twice weekly;
- Reus: Three times weekly;
- Bordeaux: Twice weekly;
- Carcassonne: Twice weekly;
- Faro: Five times weekly;
- Lanzarote: Five times weekly;
- Malaga: Five times weekly;
- Mallorca: Three times weekly;
- Milan Bergamo: Twice weekly;
- Tenerife South: Twice weekly;
- Dublin Airport:
- Alicante: 12 times weekly;
- Girona: Four times weekly;
- Reus: 12 times weekly;
- Biarritz: Four times weekly;
- Bologna: Four times weekly;
- Carcassonne: Four times weekly;
- Fuerteventura: Five times weekly;
- Gdansk: Five times weekly;
- Gran Canaria: Four times weekly;
- Ibiza: Four times weekly;
- Kaunas: Five times weekly;
- La Rochelle: Three times weekly;
- Lanzarote: 11 times weekly;
- Mallorca: 10 times weekly;
- Malta: Six times weekly;
- Murcia: Nine times weekly;
- Nantes: Five times weekly;
- Pisa: Six times weekly;
- Rodez: Twice weekly;
- Santander: Three times weekly;
- Seville: Three times weekly;
- Tenerife South: Daily;
- Valencia: Three times weekly;
- Venice Treviso: Five times weekly;
- Vilnius: Four times weekly;
- Zadar: Four times weekly;
- Ireland West Airport Knock:
- Alicante: Twice weekly;
- Shannon Airport:
- Alicante: Three times weekly;
- Mallorca: Three times weekly.
The carrier expects to handle 15.5 million passengers to and from Ireland in 2018. [more - original PR]