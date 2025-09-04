Ryanair announces capacity reductions in Spain for winter 2025/26

Ryanair announced (03-Sep-2025) plans to reduce its capacity by 41% in the Spanish regions and 10% in the Canary Islands by winter 2025/26, owing to "excessive and uncompetitive airport charges" imposed by Aena. Details include:

The LCC added it plans to divert two million annual seats to Italy, Morocco, Croatia and Albania. CEO Eddie Wilson stated: "The decision by Aena and its shareholders - including the Spanish Government - to increase the already uncompetitive airport charges by 6.6% next year is the latest evidence that the monopolistic airport operator has no interest in developing traffic at Spanish regional airports and simply wants to focus on making record profits from the country's major airports". Mr Wilson added: "Ryanair remains committed to Spain, but we cannot justify continued investment in airports whose growth is being stymied by excessive and uncompetitive charges". [more - original PR - Spanish]