Ryanair announces capacity reductions in Spain for winter 2025/26
Ryanair announced (03-Sep-2025) plans to reduce its capacity by 41% in the Spanish regions and 10% in the Canary Islands by winter 2025/26, owing to "excessive and uncompetitive airport charges" imposed by Aena. Details include:
- Removing 600,000 seats in Spain's regions and 400,000 seats in the Canary Islands;
- Closing a two-aircraft base in Santiago de Compostela;
- Suspending all service to Vigo from 01-Jan-2026 and Tenerife North at the beginning of winter 2025/26;
- Maintaining the closure of Valladolid and Jerez airports through winter 2025/26;
- Capacity reductions at Zaragoza (-45%), Santander (-38%), Asturias (-16%) and Vitoria (-2%);
- Cancelling 36 direct connections with regional Spain and the Canary Islands.
The LCC added it plans to divert two million annual seats to Italy, Morocco, Croatia and Albania. CEO Eddie Wilson stated: "The decision by Aena and its shareholders - including the Spanish Government - to increase the already uncompetitive airport charges by 6.6% next year is the latest evidence that the monopolistic airport operator has no interest in developing traffic at Spanish regional airports and simply wants to focus on making record profits from the country's major airports". Mr Wilson added: "Ryanair remains committed to Spain, but we cannot justify continued investment in airports whose growth is being stymied by excessive and uncompetitive charges". [more - original PR - Spanish]
Background ✨
Ryanair previously reduced capacity in regional Spain by 18% for summer 2025 and closed operations at Jerez and Valladolid, citing Aena's "excessive fees" and ineffective incentives. The airline criticised Aena's repeated fee increases and noted underutilisation at regional airports following these cuts, with more reductions anticipated for winter 2025/26. It called on regulators to reject Aena's proposed 6.6% rise in airport charges for 2026, warning of further seat and route cuts1 2 3.