Ryanair announces 18% service reduction in Spain for summer 2025 due to 'excessive' Aena fees

Ryanair's ongoing tension with Aena stems from a history of conflicts over increased airport charges, which the airline argues are excessive and unjustified. In 2021, the Spanish Government froze fees at Aena airports until 2026, but Ryanair criticised Aena for annually seeking fee hikes1. Ryanair has formally appealed against these increases, as it has not opened new bases in Spain since 2016 due to what it perceives as uncompetitive pricing by Aena2.