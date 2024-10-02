Loading
Rossiya reroutes Dubai services

Rossiya - Russian Airlines, via its official Telegram account, stated (01-Oct-2024) it rerouted Sochi-Dubai World Central service on 02-Oct-2024 to operate via the airspace of Türkiye, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, with a technical stop in Hurghada. Saint Petersburg-Dubai World Central service was rerouted to operate via the airspace of Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan, with a technical stop in Samara. As previously reported by CAPA, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency advised carriers to avoid the airspace of Israel, Iran and Iran.

