7-Aug-2026 12:02 PM
Riyadh Air to commence Riyadh-Bangkok service in Sep-2026
Riyadh Air, via its official Twitter account, announced (07-Aug-2026) plans to commence three times weekly Riyadh-Bangkok Suvarnabhumi service with Boeing 787-9 equipment on 02-Sep-2026. Saudia also operates the route, according to OAG.
Background ✨
Riyadh Air launched scheduled operations on 10-Jun-2026 with daily Riyadh-London Heathrow and initially operated with a fleet of three 787s, with CEO Tony Douglas expecting growth to eight aircraft by end-Jul-2026 and 22 destinations by Mar-20271. It subsequently added Riyadh-Jeddah domestic services and daily Riyadh-Dubai2 3, plus daily Riyadh-Cairo4. It also opened Riyadh-Malaga and started daily Riyadh-Mumbai5 6, while filing Manila for 09-Sep-20267.