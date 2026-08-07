Riyadh Air to commence Riyadh-Bangkok service in Sep-2026

Riyadh Air launched scheduled operations on 10-Jun-2026 with daily Riyadh-London Heathrow and initially operated with a fleet of three 787s, with CEO Tony Douglas expecting growth to eight aircraft by end-Jul-2026 and 22 destinations by Mar-20271. It subsequently added Riyadh-Jeddah domestic services and daily Riyadh-Dubai2 3, plus daily Riyadh-Cairo4. It also opened Riyadh-Malaga and started daily Riyadh-Mumbai5 6, while filing Manila for 09-Sep-20267.