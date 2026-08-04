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    4-Aug-2026 12:32 PM

    Riyadh Air to commence Riyadh-Manila service in Sep-2026

    Riyadh Air, via its official Twitter account, announced (03-Aug-2026) plans to commence daily Riyadh-Manila service with Boeing 787-9 equipment on 09-Sep-2026, as confirmed by an 03-Aug-2026 GDS inventory and timetable display. Saudia, Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific also operate the route, according to OAG.

    Background

    Riyadh Air accelerated its network rollout after launching scheduled operations with daily Riyadh-London Heathrow on 10-Jun-2026, with CEO Tony Douglas stating it expected to grow its fleet to eight aircraft by end-Jul-2026 and reach 22 destinations by Mar-2027.1 It subsequently added routes including Riyadh-Dubai (18-Jun-2026) and Riyadh-Cairo (25-Jun-2026), with Cairo planned to rise to twice daily.2 3 Riyadh Air also scheduled multiple 787-9 launches from Riyadh, including Kuala Lumpur (30-Jul-2026), Dhaka (07-Aug-2026), Mumbai (04-Aug-2026) and Islamabad/Lahore in Aug-2026.4 5 6

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