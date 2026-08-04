Riyadh Air to commence Riyadh-Manila service in Sep-2026

Riyadh Air accelerated its network rollout after launching scheduled operations with daily Riyadh-London Heathrow on 10-Jun-2026, with CEO Tony Douglas stating it expected to grow its fleet to eight aircraft by end-Jul-2026 and reach 22 destinations by Mar-2027.1 It subsequently added routes including Riyadh-Dubai (18-Jun-2026) and Riyadh-Cairo (25-Jun-2026), with Cairo planned to rise to twice daily.2 3 Riyadh Air also scheduled multiple 787-9 launches from Riyadh, including Kuala Lumpur (30-Jul-2026), Dhaka (07-Aug-2026), Mumbai (04-Aug-2026) and Islamabad/Lahore in Aug-2026.4 5 6