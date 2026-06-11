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    11-Jun-2026 4:06 PM

    Riyadh Air commences scheduled operations with launch of Riyadh-London service

    Riyadh Air, via its official Twitter account, announced (11-Jun-2026) it commenced daily Riyadh-London Heathrow service with Boeing 787 equipment on 10-Jun-2026, marking the launch of the airline's scheduled operations (Reuters, 11-Jun-2026). As previously reported by CAPA, the airline has a fleet of three 787s and plans to commence services connecting Riyadh to Jeddah, Dubai, Cairo, Madrid and Manchester in Jun/Jul-2026. Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas reported the airline expects to expand its fleet to eight aircraft by the end of Jul-2026 and expand its network to 22 destinations by Mar-2027.

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