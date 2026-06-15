Riyadh Air commences Riyadh-Jeddah service
Riyadh Air commenced (14-Jun-2026) twice daily Riyadh-Jeddah service with Boeing 787 equipment on 14-Jun-2026, marking the launch of its scheduled domestic operations. As previously reported by CAPA, Riyadh Air launched scheduled international operations on 10-Jun-2026 with daily Riyadh-London Heathrow service. The airline plans to increase Riyadh-Jeddah frequency to three times daily from 18-Jun-2026 and four times daily from 02-Jul-2026. Saudia, flynas and flyadeal also operate the route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Riyadh Air brought forward its Riyadh-London Heathrow launch to 10-Jun-2026 after taking delivery of its first three Boeing 787-9s, and also scheduled initial services to Dubai (18-Jun-2026), Cairo (25-Jun-2026), Madrid (17-Jul-2026) and Manchester (23-Jul-2026).1 2 Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas said it expected to have eight aircraft by end-Jul-2026 and to reach 22 destinations by Mar-2027, while targeting more than 100 destinations by 2030.2 1