Riyadh Air commences Riyadh-Jeddah service

Riyadh Air brought forward its Riyadh-London Heathrow launch to 10-Jun-2026 after taking delivery of its first three Boeing 787-9s, and also scheduled initial services to Dubai (18-Jun-2026), Cairo (25-Jun-2026), Madrid (17-Jul-2026) and Manchester (23-Jul-2026).1 2 Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas said it expected to have eight aircraft by end-Jul-2026 and to reach 22 destinations by Mar-2027, while targeting more than 100 destinations by 2030.2 1