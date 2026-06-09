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    9-Jun-2026 2:57 PM

    Riyadh Air to launch services to London, Jeddah, Dubai, Cairo, Madrid and Manchester in Jun/Jul-2026

    Riyadh Air took (07-Jun-2026) delivery of its first three aircraft, all Boeing 787-9s, and announced plans to commence the following services:

    The airline aims to operate a network of more than 100 destinations by 2030. [more - original PR]

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