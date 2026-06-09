9-Jun-2026 2:57 PM
Riyadh Air to launch services to London, Jeddah, Dubai, Cairo, Madrid and Manchester in Jun/Jul-2026
Riyadh Air took (07-Jun-2026) delivery of its first three aircraft, all Boeing 787-9s, and announced plans to commence the following services:
- Riyadh-London Heathrow: Commencing 10-Jun-2026, rather than on 01-Jul-2026 as previously planned;
- Riyadh-Jeddah: Commencing 14-Jun-2026;
- Riyadh-Dubai: 18-Jun-2026;
- Riyadh-Cairo International: 25-Jun-2026;
- Riyadh-Madrid: 17-Jul-2026;
- Riyadh-Manchester: 23-Jul-2026.
The airline aims to operate a network of more than 100 destinations by 2030. [more - original PR]