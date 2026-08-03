Riyadh Air commences Riyadh-Kuala Lumpur service

Riyadh Air’s Jul-2026 schedule roll-out followed the launch of scheduled operations with Riyadh-London Heathrow on 10-Jun-2026 and domestic Riyadh-Jeddah on 14-Jun-2026, using Boeing 787s/787-9s.1 2 It subsequently added Riyadh-Dubai (18-Jun-2026) and Riyadh-Cairo (25-Jun-2026), with Cairo planned to increase to twice daily from 29-Jun-2026.3 4 It also launched Malaga (14-Jul-2026) and Madrid (17-Jul-2026), and signed an MoU with Air Europa for potential interline/codeshare and other cooperation.5 6