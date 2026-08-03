Riyadh Air commences Riyadh-Kuala Lumpur service
Riyadh Air commenced (31-Jul-2026) three times weekly Riyadh-Kuala Lumpur service on 30-Jul-2026. Kuala Lumpur is the airline's first destination in Southeast Asia. Riyadh Air is the ninth Middle Eastern airline to serve Kuala Lumpur International Airport. The airline developed the route in cooperation with Saudi Arabia's Air Connectivity Program. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Riyadh Air’s Jul-2026 schedule roll-out followed the launch of scheduled operations with Riyadh-London Heathrow on 10-Jun-2026 and domestic Riyadh-Jeddah on 14-Jun-2026, using Boeing 787s/787-9s.1 2 It subsequently added Riyadh-Dubai (18-Jun-2026) and Riyadh-Cairo (25-Jun-2026), with Cairo planned to increase to twice daily from 29-Jun-2026.3 4 It also launched Malaga (14-Jul-2026) and Madrid (17-Jul-2026), and signed an MoU with Air Europa for potential interline/codeshare and other cooperation.5 6