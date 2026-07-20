Riyadh Air commences Riyadh-Madrid service, signs MoU with Air Europa

Riyadh Air launched scheduled operations with daily Riyadh-London Heathrow on 10-Jun-2026, after taking delivery of its first Boeing 787-9s, and it planned initial routes including Manchester and Madrid; CEO Tony Douglas said it expected eight aircraft by end-Jul-2026 and 22 destinations by Mar-20271 2. It also commenced Riyadh-Malaga on 14-Jul-2026, while Saudia resumed the route on 01-Jul-20263 4. Riyadh Air previously signed a strategic cooperation MoU with Air France-KLM, covering connectivity, loyalty, cargo and digital initiatives5.