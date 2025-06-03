Riyadh Air and Air France-KLM sign MoU to establish partnership

Air France announced plans to launch Paris CDG-Riyadh service from 19-May-2025, increasing to five times weekly from 02-Jun-2025, with all Air France-KLM Group airlines serving Saudi Arabia. Transavia France connects Paris Orly and Lyon to Jeddah, while KLM operates from Amsterdam Schiphol to Riyadh and Dammam, strengthening the group's presence in the Saudi market1 2.