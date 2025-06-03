Riyadh Air and Air France-KLM sign MoU to establish partnership
Riyadh Air and Air France-KLM signed (02-Jun-2025) an MoU to establish a strategic cooperation and partnership agreement, subject to regulatory approvals. The parties aim to collaborate to enhance connectivity between and beyond their respective hubs at Riyadh King Khalid International Airport, Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. In addition, Riyadh Air and Air France-KLM "will collaborate to enhance the guest experience, exploring opportunities in reciprocal loyalty programme rewards, operational support, and lounge access", as well as working together in areas including aircraft MRO, digital transformation, sustainability and cargo services. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air France announced plans to launch Paris CDG-Riyadh service from 19-May-2025, increasing to five times weekly from 02-Jun-2025, with all Air France-KLM Group airlines serving Saudi Arabia. Transavia France connects Paris Orly and Lyon to Jeddah, while KLM operates from Amsterdam Schiphol to Riyadh and Dammam, strengthening the group's presence in the Saudi market1 2.