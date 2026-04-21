Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces gradual resumption of international carrier operations

Qatar Airways stated on 01-Mar-2026 that flight operations were temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace, while Doha Hamad International Airport said all aircraft movements were suspended.1 On 03-Mar-2026, Qatar Airways and the airport reiterated services would resume once Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announced the safe reopening of Qatari airspace.2 Qatar Airways later issued revised schedules, citing dedicated flight corridors co-ordinated with the authority, scaling to more than 90 destinations (to 15-Apr-2026) and more than 120 by mid-May-2026.3 4