2-Mar-2026 12:43 PM
Qatar Airways and Doha Airport confirm temporary suspension of flights due to airspace closure
Qatar Airways, Qatar Airways Cargo and Doha Hamad International Airport announced (28-Feb/01-Mar-2026) the following updates for Qatar services as of 01-Mar-2026:
- Qatar Airways: "Flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace. Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace";
- Qatar Airways Cargo: "Qatar Airways Cargo confirms the temporary suspension of its flights to and from Doha due to the closure of Qatari airspace. Freighter flights that are not scheduled to operate through Doha are operating";
- Doha Hamad International Airport: "Confirms that all aircraft movements have been suspended due to the temporary closure of the Qatari airspace". [more - original PR - Qatar Airways] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]