4-Mar-2026 12:34 PM
Qatar Airways and Doha Airport confirm continued suspension of flights due to airspace closure
Qatar Airways and Doha Hamad International Airport, via their official websites and social media accounts, confirmed (03-Mar-2026) the following updates for Qatar services as of 03-Mar-2026:
- Qatar Airways: "Flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace. Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace";
- Doha Hamad International Airport: "Flight operations at Hamad International Airport remain temporarily suspended and will resume once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace. Passengers are advised not to proceed to the airport". [more - original PR]