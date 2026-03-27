Qatar Airways 'continues to restore flight network'

Qatar Airways announced (26-Mar-2026) "its latest revised schedule, reflecting the gradual increase in flights to and from Doha... [with] additional frequencies to more than 90 destinations across Qatar Airways' global network", valid until 15-Apr-2026. The airline added: "All flights to and from Doha continue to operate through dedicated flight corridors. These routes are established in close coordination with the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority". [more - original PR]