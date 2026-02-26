Qantas to introduce significant changes to frequent flyer programme in 2026

Qantas Airways announced (26-Feb-2026) plans to progressively implement the following changes to its frequent flyer programme in 2026, emphasising that these mark "the most significant changes to earning and retaining status since the programme's inception, giving members the ability to roll over unused Status Credits and earn them through everyday spending for the first time":

Earning Status Credits on the ground: All members will be able to earn up to 140 additional Status Credits p/a from 10 everyday categories, following a trial in 2025 "where members embraced earning Status Credits via credit cards, retail partners, and utility providers";

Status Credit roll over: Tiered members will be able to roll over up to 50% of their unused Status Credits into their next membership year. At present, Status Credits reset from one membership year to the next;

More lifetime milestones: Greater recognition for Lifetime Gold members, including the ability to earn and 'bank' up to five complimentary years of Platinum Status. Launching in 2027;

Enhanced tier benefits: Additional lounge invitation each membership year for Silver members, as well as new on-the-ground vouchers and discounts for all tiered members Silver and above;

Removing programme complexity: Retirement of overlapping sub-programmes, including Points Club and Green Tier, in favour of one core recognition pathway, with the benefits valued most integrated into the core frequent flyer programme;

Single Status Credit targets: Removal of separate attain and retain requirements, in favour of a single target for each tier level;

An improved digital experience: Launch a new search tool on official website in Mar-2026 "to help members find international Classic Reward seats on Qantas and 30 partner airlines in seconds".

Qantas Group CEO Vanessa Hudson stated: "Our most frequent flyers tell us that status retention is the single most important milestone as a member, with thousands achieving or retaining their tier every day", adding: "These changes are about creating more opportunities for members to unlock status, while ensuring the programme remains as relevant and rewarding in the future as it has been for the past four decades". [more - original PR]