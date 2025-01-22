22-Jan-2025 4:12 PM
Qantas Group announces multiple changes to frequent flyer programme
Qantas Group announced (22-Jan-2025) the following new benefits and changes to its frequent flyer programme:
- From Aug-2025, the number of points required to book a Classic Reward seat will increase for the first time since 2019 and the second time since 2004;
- From Jul-2025, frequent flyers will earn up to 25% more points on Qantas Airways' domestic flights;
- Qantas Frequent Flyer will remove the existing Status Bonus cap for tiered members flying in premium cabins;
- From Aug-2025, Classic Reward seats on nearly half of Jetstar Airways' flights will start from 5700 points plus taxes, fees and carrier charges. The points fare will be available on all Jetstar short haul routes;
- From 2026, members will be able to use their Qantas Points to upgrade to business class on Jetstar flights;
- From later in 2025, members will have access to up to one million additional international Classic Reward seats in expanded and new airline partnerships. Premium Economy reward seats will be available to book on Finnair, Air France, KLM and Iberia for the first time;
- Members will also gain access to Classic Reward seats on Hawaiian Airlines;
- From Aug-2025, the number of points required to book a Classic Reward seat or make a Classic Upgrade request will increase across the domestic and international network and with partner airlines. [more - original PR]