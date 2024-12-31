British Airways rebrands loyalty programme

British Airways announced (30-Dec-2024) changes to its loyalty programme, rebranding it as 'The British Airways Club' and introducing new ways for members to earn Tier Points. The updates aim to provide more flexibility and benefits across various spending categories. Key changes include:

From 01-Apr-2025: Tier Points will be earned based on the cost of flights and, for the first time, on ancillary spending such as seat selection and excess baggage. Members will earn one Tier Point per GBP1 of eligible spend. Tier thresholds will be recalculated to reflect the new earning model; Members will be able to earn Tier Points and collect Avios by purchasing a contribution to SAF, earning up to 1000 Tier Points annually. Avios will also be able to be used as a form of payment, through a dedicated landing page; British Airways Holidays will offer a permanent Tier Points earning proposition. Members will earn Tier Points based on the total price of their holiday packages, with no earning cap, enabling members to achieve elite status in fewer trips;

Later in 2025: BA American Express Premium Plus cardmembers will be able to earn up to 2500 Tier Points by spending on their card; New milestone benefits will be introduced between Tiers, enabling members to unlock rewards before reaching the next level.



The rebrand follows previous changes to award customers Avios based on their spend, which has seen 70% of customers collecting the same or more Avios as they did under the previous model. [more - original PR]