Qantas group executive: 'I just don't think the airports believe they have competition'

Qantas Airways government, industry, international and environment group executive Andrew Parker, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, stated (02-Aug-2018) "there is legitimate competition between airports" in Europe and the US, but "that is not the case" in Australia, where airports are natural monopolies. Mr Parker said: "I just don't think the airports believe they have competition" in Australia, as demonstrated by the behaviour exhibited by airports during negotiations with airlines over charges. Responding to comments identifying Brisbane Airport as an airport facing genuine competition in Australia, Mr Parker asserted "the monopoly behaviour is still there", despite apparent competition from nearby airports. He added: "Our customers aren't going to fly to the Gold Coast to do business in Brisbane".