Qantas commences Perth services to Johannesburg and Auckland
Qantas Airways commenced (07-Dec-2025) three times weekly Perth-Johannesburg service on 07-Dec-2025 and Perth-Auckland service on 08-Dec-2025, both with 251 seat A330 equipment. Qantas International CEO Cam Wallace stated: "These routes unlock more options and greater choice for all Australians to connect to the world through our growing network, including to popular cities like Cape Town through our partnership with Airlink in South Africa and for West Australians to New York via Auckland". The services are estimated to provide approximately 40,000 additional inbound seats each to Western Australia p/a. South African Airways operates Perth-Johannesburg service and Air New Zealand operates Perth-Auckland service, according to OAG. [more - original PR - Qantas Airways] [more - original PR - Western Australia Government]
Background ✨
Australia's Government allocated AUD24.2 million to boost border and biosecurity capacity at Perth Airport, supporting Qantas' introduction of the Perth-Johannesburg and Perth-Auckland routes in Dec-20251. Qantas projected that 2026 would be its largest year for long haul services from Perth, offering nearly 300,000 seats across European and new international routes, including Auckland and Johannesburg2. Perth Airport expanded terminal capacity to facilitate these additional services3.