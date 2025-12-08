Qantas commences Perth services to Johannesburg and Auckland

Australia's Government allocated AUD24.2 million to boost border and biosecurity capacity at Perth Airport, supporting Qantas' introduction of the Perth-Johannesburg and Perth-Auckland routes in Dec-20251. Qantas projected that 2026 would be its largest year for long haul services from Perth, offering nearly 300,000 seats across European and new international routes, including Auckland and Johannesburg2. Perth Airport expanded terminal capacity to facilitate these additional services3.