PTT Global Chemical commences first SAF production in Thailand

PTT Global Chemical's production of sustainable aviation fuel in Thailand aligns with a broader regional trend of advancing SAF initiatives. Bangchak Group, alongside Bangkok Aviation Fuel Services, launched a SAF delivery pilot project in Bangkok, with production expected to start in 2Q20251. Thai Airways has collaborated with Thai Oil and Retail Business to operate flights using SAF, supporting Thailand's net-zero emission goals by 20502. Additionally, Boeing reported Southeast Asia's feedstocks could supply 12% of global SAF demand by 20503.