PTT Global Chemical commences first SAF production in Thailand
PTT Global Chemical (GC) commenced (15-Jan-2025) producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in Thailand for the first time. The initiative aims to promote Thailand's potential to become a low carbon aviation hub in the ASEAN region. Details include:
- In the first phase, GC plans to produce six million litres of SAF p/a, using used vegetable oil as the main raw material, and plans to expand production to 24 million litres p/a. The company expects to reduce the required investment by using technology to improve an existing refinery, rather than building a new plant;
- GC is collaborating with OR and Thai Airways to deploy SAF for domestic and international flights to develop a distribution network across the region;
- Investment in the project is expected to help to strengthen Thailand's energy security and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the aviation sector. It also aims to open new business opportunities in the low carbon industry. [more - original PR - Thai]
Background ✨
PTT Global Chemical's production of sustainable aviation fuel in Thailand aligns with a broader regional trend of advancing SAF initiatives. Bangchak Group, alongside Bangkok Aviation Fuel Services, launched a SAF delivery pilot project in Bangkok, with production expected to start in 2Q20251. Thai Airways has collaborated with Thai Oil and Retail Business to operate flights using SAF, supporting Thailand's net-zero emission goals by 20502. Additionally, Boeing reported Southeast Asia's feedstocks could supply 12% of global SAF demand by 20503.