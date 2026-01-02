Phu Quoc International Airport ownership transferred to Sun Airport Corporation
Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam announced (01-Jan-2026) ownership of Phu Quoc International Airport was transferred to Sun Group's subsidiary Sun Airport Corporation on 01-Jan-2026. Sun Group noted the airport introduced an ePass toll collection system and free WiFi across all terminals as of 01-Jan-2026. [more - original PR - Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam] [more - original PR - Sun Group]
Background ✨
Sun Group's Sun PhuQuoc Airways planned Phu Quoc International Airport as its hub and began commercial operations in Nov-2025, with domestic and international route launches scheduled through 2026. The airline aimed to expand its fleet to 25 aircraft by the end of 2026, supported by partnerships with financial institutions and logistics providers, and introduced a mobile app for passenger services.