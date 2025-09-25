Loading
25-Sep-2025 12:53 PM

OAG: London Heathrow Airport the top 'Megahub' for third consecutive year in 2025

OAG reported (24-Sep-2025) the following highlights its 2025 'Megahubs' report, ranking the most internationally connected airports:

OAG chief analyst John Grant stated: "Heathrow's sustained dominance as a Megahub reflects its vital role in global travel, while Istanbul's rapid rise up the ranks shows that hubs are evolving to meet demand". Mr Grant added: "Our 2025 ranking underscores the balance between established gateways and ambitious challengers worldwide". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More