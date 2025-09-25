OAG: London Heathrow Airport the top 'Megahub' for third consecutive year in 2025

OAG reported (24-Sep-2025) the following highlights its 2025 'Megahubs' report, ranking the most internationally connected airports:

OAG chief analyst John Grant stated: "Heathrow's sustained dominance as a Megahub reflects its vital role in global travel, while Istanbul's rapid rise up the ranks shows that hubs are evolving to meet demand". Mr Grant added: "Our 2025 ranking underscores the balance between established gateways and ambitious challengers worldwide". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]