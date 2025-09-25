25-Sep-2025 12:53 PM
OAG: London Heathrow Airport the top 'Megahub' for third consecutive year in 2025
OAG reported (24-Sep-2025) the following highlights its 2025 'Megahubs' report, ranking the most internationally connected airports:
- London Heathrow Airport is the world's top Megahub for the third consecutive year. The number of international destinations served at Heathrow grew 24% over the past decade;
- Istanbul Airport, where Turkish Airlines operates 79% of flights, increased from eighth rank in 2024 to second in 2025 due to a 25% increase in potential connections;
- Amsterdam Schiphol Airport ranks third, up from fourth in 2024;
- Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and Frankfurt Airport rank joint fourth, with Frankfurt climbing from 10th in 2024;
- KLIA, Seoul Incheon International Airport, Tokyo Haneda Airport, Singapore Changi Airport and Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport are the most internationally connected airports in Asia Pacific;
- KLIA is the top LCC Megahub, with AirAsia operating 36% of flights. Hong Kong International Airport made "one of the biggest jumps" in the LCC list, moving up 20 places to fourth, driven by HK Express;
- Chicago O'Hare International Airport is the top international hub in the US, while New York John F Kennedy International Airport dropped from sixth to 14th;
- Three Middle Eastern airports made the global top 50, comprising Dubai International Airport at 15th, Riyadh King Khalid International Airport and Doha Hamad International Airport. Riyadh rose 11 ranks compared to 2024 and overtook Doha.
OAG chief analyst John Grant stated: "Heathrow's sustained dominance as a Megahub reflects its vital role in global travel, while Istanbul's rapid rise up the ranks shows that hubs are evolving to meet demand". Mr Grant added: "Our 2025 ranking underscores the balance between established gateways and ambitious challengers worldwide". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]