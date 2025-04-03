Noida Airport COO: Air service agreements 'need to be modified' to include new airports
Delhi Noida International Airport chief operating officer (COO) Kiran Jain, speaking at Routes Asia 2025, stated (26-Mar-2025) India's bilateral air service agreements "need to be modified in order to include new airports". Ms Jain said "creative thinking" will be needed to flexibly accommodate new airports and encourage foreign and Indian airlines. She also called for Indian authorities to better manage regulatory orders and improve the ease of doing business to support foreign investment.
Background ✨
Kiran Jain, COO of Delhi Noida International Airport, has emphasised the need to update India's bilateral air service agreements to include new airports, a sentiment echoed by other industry leaders. IndiGo identified Navi Mumbai and Delhi Noida airports as key markets constrained by capacity but expected to become major hubs1. Akasa Air also planned to expand into these new airports, highlighting their importance for future growth in India2.