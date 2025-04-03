Noida Airport COO: Air service agreements 'need to be modified' to include new airports

Delhi Noida International Airport chief operating officer (COO) Kiran Jain, speaking at Routes Asia 2025, stated (26-Mar-2025) India's bilateral air service agreements "need to be modified in order to include new airports". Ms Jain said "creative thinking" will be needed to flexibly accommodate new airports and encourage foreign and Indian airlines. She also called for Indian authorities to better manage regulatory orders and improve the ease of doing business to support foreign investment.