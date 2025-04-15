New Zealand Government announces USD8m towards global tourism marketing

Recently, New Zealand's government announced several initiatives to boost tourism, including a second funding round for regional tourism to drive economic growth, with NZD2.45 million earmarked for regional events1. Additionally, New Zealand invested NZD3 million from the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy to secure more business events2. In the year ending Sep-2024, international visitors spent NZD11.7 billion, with significant contributions from Australia and the US3.