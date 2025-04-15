Loading
15-Apr-2025 10:35 AM

New Zealand Government announces USD8m towards global tourism marketing

New Zealand's Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston announced (14-Apr-2025) NZD13.5 million (USD7.9 million) in funding for global tourism marketing activity. The initial investment will include a focus on encouraging visitors from China, Australia, the US, India, Germany and South Korea. The funding is estimated to result in over 23,000 additional international visitors and NZD100 million (USD58.6 million) in tourism spending across the country. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Tourism Industry Aotearoa]

Background ✨

Recently, New Zealand's government announced several initiatives to boost tourism, including a second funding round for regional tourism to drive economic growth, with NZD2.45 million earmarked for regional events1. Additionally, New Zealand invested NZD3 million from the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy to secure more business events2. In the year ending Sep-2024, international visitors spent NZD11.7 billion, with significant contributions from Australia and the US3.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More