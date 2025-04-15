New Zealand Government announces USD8m towards global tourism marketing
New Zealand's Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston announced (14-Apr-2025) NZD13.5 million (USD7.9 million) in funding for global tourism marketing activity. The initial investment will include a focus on encouraging visitors from China, Australia, the US, India, Germany and South Korea. The funding is estimated to result in over 23,000 additional international visitors and NZD100 million (USD58.6 million) in tourism spending across the country. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Tourism Industry Aotearoa]
Background ✨
Recently, New Zealand's government announced several initiatives to boost tourism, including a second funding round for regional tourism to drive economic growth, with NZD2.45 million earmarked for regional events1. Additionally, New Zealand invested NZD3 million from the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy to secure more business events2. In the year ending Sep-2024, international visitors spent NZD11.7 billion, with significant contributions from Australia and the US3.