Middle Eastern airlines deploying significantly more capacity to Sri Lanka than SriLankan Airlines

SriLankan Airlines CEO Suren Ratwatte, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, stated (01-Aug-2017) 'other airlines', predominantly Middle Eastern operators, are deploying significantly more capacity on Sri Lanka-Middle East sectors than SriLankan Airlines as follows:

: 18 times weekly by SriLankan Airlines; six by other airlines; UAE: 14 times weekly by SriLankan Airlines; 73 by other airlines.

Mr Ratwatte described the situation of other airlines operating six times the capacity of SriLankan on UAE services as "ridiculous".