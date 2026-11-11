Lufthansa takes delivery of first A350-1000

Lufthansa planned to deploy the A350-1000 on its first commercial service on Munich-Tokyo Haneda from 03-Dec-2026, followed by Shanghai and Singapore, alternating with A350-900 operations and featuring the Allegris cabin.1 The first A350-1000, named "Deutschland", completed its initial test flight at Airbus' Toulouse facilities, with delivery expected at Munich by the end of 2026.2 Lufthansa Group increased its A350-1000 order to 15, with deliveries scheduled between 2028 and 2030.3