Lufthansa's first A350-1000 completes initial test flight
Lufthansa, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (06-Oct-2026) its first A350-1000 named "Deutschland" completed its initial test flight at Airbus facilities in Toulouse. As previously reported by CAPA, delivery is expected at Munich Airport by the end of 2026. The aircraft is the seventh in the carrier's anniversary fleet and the 700th delivered by Airbus to Lufthansa Group.
Background ✨
Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said it prepared a competition for additional A350-1000s or Boeing 777Xs, while holding commitments for 31 A350-900s and 15 A350-1000s and orders for 27 777Xs, with first 777X delivery expected in 1Q2027.1 Lufthansa CEO Jens Ritter said 25 new aircraft were due to join the fleet in 2026, with up to 10 A350-1000s based in Munich and A340-300 operations extended to bridge capacity gaps.2 1