Lufthansa to deploy A350-1000 on Munich-Tokyo service from Dec-2026

Lufthansa announced (15-Oct-2026) plans to deploy A350-1000 on its first commercial service on Munich-Tokyo Haneda route from 03-Dec-2026. The aircraft will also be deployed on services to Shanghai and Singapore in the weeks that follow. The services will feature the Allegris cabin and be operated by A350-1000 and A350-900 alternately. The aircraft (D-AIFA) is scheduled to arrive from the Airbus facilities in Toulouse to Munich in mid Nov-2026. Lufthansa Group ordered 15 aircraft of this type, which will be delivered by 2030. The first ten A350-1000s will operate for Lufthansa and be based at the Munich hub. [more - original PR]