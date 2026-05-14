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    14-May-2026 1:07 PM

    Lufthansa Group updates on suspension of services to Middle East

    Lufthansa Group announced (May-2026) its airlines will gradually resume services to and from Tel Aviv Ben Gurion International Airport. Details include:

    Lufthansa and SWISS extended the suspension of services to Dubai until 13-Sep-2026. Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines extended the suspension of services to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat and Tehran until 24-Oct-2026.

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