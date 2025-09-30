30-Sep-2025 3:26 PM
Lufthansa Group announces new strategic plan to increase medium term profitability
Lufthansa Group announced (29-Sep-2025) its new strategic plan, with the aim to increase the company's medium term profitability. Details include:
- Promoting integrated and networked collaboration within the group, with Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and ITA Airways expected to work more closely together;
- Fleet renewal programme: Delivery of over 230 new aircraft is expected by 2030, including 100 long haul aircraft;
- Eurowings to expand its leisure travel offerings. As previously reported by CAPA, Lufthansa Group will allocate 40 new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to Eurowings, with deliveries expected from 2027;
- Lufthansa Technik to implement its 'Ambition 2030' growth programme. The programme includes the expansion of the core business, the expansion of locations and the company's international presence, potentially in Canada and Portugal, as well as the expansion of digital business models;
- Lufthansa Cargo to continue its EUR600 million investment in the construction of a cargo centre at Frankfurt Airport;
- Digital transformation by consolidating all IT functions into a single executive board department;
- Miles & More loyalty programme to increase the number of members by 50% by 2030;
- New financial targets for 2028 to 2030;
- Up to 10% adjusted EBIT margin;
- Up to 20% adjusted return on capital employed;
- Over EUR2.5 billion adjusted free cash flow p/a
- Conservative minimum liquidity level of up to EUR10 billion;
- Elimination of 4000 jobs in administrative areas by 2030 through digitalisation, automation and bundling of processes. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Lufthansa Group planned to reorganise internal cooperation from 01-Jan-2026, bundling network management for short and medium haul services under group-wide functions and consolidating IT under CTO Grazia Vittadini to drive digitalisation and innovation across the group, while subsidiaries retained responsibility for customer experience and operational management1. CEO Carsten Spohr stated the group aimed to reduce costs via closer integration of its airlines and continued fleet expansion2.