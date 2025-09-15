Lufthansa Group to consolidate network management, cooperation and IT functions
Lufthansa Group announced (12-Sep-2025) plans to reorganise cooperation within the company, effective 01-Jan-2026. The aim is to increase efficiency and profitability, and strengthen the competitive position of the hub airlines, particularly Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines. Details include:
- Subsidiaries will remain responsible for the customer experience and management of flight operations and operational flight services;
- Network management for short and medium haul services of all hub airlines will be bundled under the responsibility of group wide airline functions;
- Cooperation within the group will be managed primarily via four 'Group Function Boards': Hub Steering, Technology, HR and Finance. The 'Group Function Boards' will include representatives from both airlines and group functions;
- IT functions will be consolidated in the department headed by CTO Grazia Vittadini. In addition, digital units and competencies from the 'Digital Hangar' will be bundled with the 'Innovation and Tech Factory' in order to strengthen digitalisation and innovation across Lufthansa Group. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Lufthansa Group reportedly planned to increase central control over its European subsidiaries from 2026, with subsidiaries expected to retain responsibility for onboard products and services but lose authority over strategic decisions such as network planning, pricing and distribution, aiming to boost efficiency, profitability and customer satisfaction across the group1. CEO Carsten Spohr confirmed the intent to further integrate SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines to streamline operations2.