14-Nov-2024 10:29 AM
Lufthansa Group airlines to offer over 300 destinations in summer 2025
Lufthansa Group announced (13-Nov-2024) group airlines will offer over 12,000 weekly connections to over 300 destinations in summer 2025. New routes include the following:
- Lufthansa from Frankfurt Airport:
- Discover Airlines from Frankfurt Airport:
- Ålesund;
- Discover Airlines from Munich Airport:
- Austrian Airlines from Vienna International Airport:
- SWISS from Zurich Airport:
- Nis;
- Montpellier;
- Heringsdorf;
- Edelweiss Air from Zurich Airport:
- Halifax;
- Seattle;
- Calvi;
- Terceira. [more - original PR]