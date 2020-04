Unabhaengige Flugbegleiter Organisation (UFO) issued (06-Apr-2020) an appeal to help safeguard Germanwings jobs. Lufthansa Group is reportedly planning to discuss the decision to permanently ground Germanwings (Reuters, 07-Apr-2020). The union stated it "assumes that the closure of the Lufthansa subsidiary will be announced this week". Germanwings employs around 1400 staff. [more - original PR - German]