London Gatwick Airport reports 'record' airlines, most destinations since 2019 for summer 2026

Jet2.com announced it would launch operations from London Gatwick in Mar-2026, marking its arrival as the largest new based airline at the airport this century, with 29 planned summer routes and six based aircraft, including five A321neos. Its inaugural service from Gatwick will be to Tenerife from 26-Mar-2026, and it will operate to 24 destinations from the airport in the winter 2026/27 season1 2.