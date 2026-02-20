London Gatwick Airport reports 'record' airlines, most destinations since 2019 for summer 2026
London Gatwick Airport reported (19-Feb-2026) a "record number" of serving airlines plan to operate to more than 230 destinations during summer 2026 - the most since 2019. The airport will be served by 62 airlines including new carriers Air Arabia, Air France, AirAsia X, Animawings, Beijing Capital Airlines, Condor Flugdienst and Jet2.com. Airport head of aviation development Jonny Macneal stated: "With new airlines joining the airport, new destinations launching and major frequency increases across our network, passengers will enjoy even more choice for holidays, business trips and long-haul adventures. We're proud to offer one of the UK's most comprehensive route networks and we look forward to welcoming even more passengers this summer". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Jet2.com announced it would launch operations from London Gatwick in Mar-2026, marking its arrival as the largest new based airline at the airport this century, with 29 planned summer routes and six based aircraft, including five A321neos. Its inaugural service from Gatwick will be to Tenerife from 26-Mar-2026, and it will operate to 24 destinations from the airport in the winter 2026/27 season1 2.