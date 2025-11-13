Jet2.com to launch base operations from London Gatwick Airport in Mar-2026

Jet2.com began base operations at London Luton in Apr-2025, its 13th UK base, with two A321neo aircraft and a network of 17 destinations for summer 2025, later expanding its schedule and adding a third aircraft for summer 2026. It also launched its first ever ski programme from Luton for winter 2025/26, operating to Geneva from 10 UK bases and offering over 360,000 seats during peak periods1 2 3 4 5.