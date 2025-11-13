Jet2.com to launch base operations from London Gatwick Airport in Mar-2026
Jet2.com announced (12-Nov-2025) plans to launch operations from London Gatwick Airport from Mar-2026, bringing the LCC's footprint to 14 UK airport bases. The carrier stated the announcement marks the "first major leisure airline arrival into London Gatwick since 2020", as well as the "largest new based airline at London Gatwick this century". The carrier plans to operate 29 total routes from London Gatwick in summer 2026 with six total aircraft, including five permanently based A321neos. Jet2.com plans to launch three times weekly London Gatwick-Tenerife service on 26-Mar-2026, serving as the first flight from the new base. [more - original PR - Jet2.com] [more - original PR - London Gatwick Airport]
Background ✨
Jet2.com began base operations at London Luton in Apr-2025, its 13th UK base, with two A321neo aircraft and a network of 17 destinations for summer 2025, later expanding its schedule and adding a third aircraft for summer 2026. It also launched its first ever ski programme from Luton for winter 2025/26, operating to Geneva from 10 UK bases and offering over 360,000 seats during peak periods.