Loganair set to return to growth in 2025
CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Loganair joins IAG's Avios, returns to growth', highlighted (17-Jan-2025) Loganair announced on 09-Jan-2025 that it would join IAG's loyalty scheme in 2025. The agreement to adopt Avios as the currency for the ClanLoganair loyalty programme is expected to deepen the relationship with IAG, one of Europe's biggest airline groups. Operating mainly as domestic regional airline with a focus on Scotland, Loganair's international network is only one fifth of its seat capacity, and is limited to UK Crown Dependencies, two destinations in Ireland, two in Norway and one in Denmark. The carrier's entry into Avios, in addition to its British Airways codeshare, should provide Loganair's customers with further incentives and travel opportunities. Loganair is set to resume modest growth in 2025, after trimming capacity in 2024. [more - CAPA Analysis]
Background ✨
Loganair joined the global Avios network in 2025, becoming the seventh carrier to adopt Avios, alongside airlines such as Aer Lingus and British Airways1. The airline reported a GBP6.9 million profit for the year ending 31-Mar-2024, despite challenges during its fleet transition programme2. Additionally, Loganair received IATA membership and serves over 70 routes across the UK, Ireland, Denmark, and Norway3.