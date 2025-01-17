Loganair set to return to growth in 2025

Loganair joined the global Avios network in 2025, becoming the seventh carrier to adopt Avios, alongside airlines such as Aer Lingus and British Airways1. The airline reported a GBP6.9 million profit for the year ending 31-Mar-2024, despite challenges during its fleet transition programme2. Additionally, Loganair received IATA membership and serves over 70 routes across the UK, Ireland, Denmark, and Norway3.