Loganair joins IAG’s Avios, returns to growth

Loganair announced on 9-Jan-2025 that it would join IAG's loyalty scheme in 2025.

Its agreement to adopt Avios as the currency for its ClanLoganair loyalty programme will deepen its relationship with one of Europe's biggest airline groups. Loganair, which styles itself 'Scotland's airline', already codeshares with British Airways.

Loganair is a mainly domestic regional airline with a focus on Scotland. Its international network, only one fifth of its seat capacity, is limited to UK Crown Dependencies (Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey), two destinations in Ireland (Dublin and Donegal), two in Norway (Bergen and Stavanger), and one in Denmark (Esbjerg).

Its entry into Avios, on top of its British Airways codeshare, should provide Loganair's customers with further incentives and travel opportunities.

Loganair's decision to join IAG's loyalty scheme also marks another step in its development away from its past as a Flybe franchise.

Meanwhile, after trimming capacity in 2024, Loganair is set to resume modest growth in 2025.