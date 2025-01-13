Loganair joins Avios scheme

Loganair recently reported a GBP6.9 million profit for the year ending 31-Mar-2024, reflecting a positive financial trend despite operational challenges in 20231. The carrier also became an IATA member, serving over 70 routes in the UK, Ireland, Denmark, and Norway2. Additionally, Loganair expanded its aircraft fleet with the introduction of ATR 42-600 aircraft to replace Saab 340s3.