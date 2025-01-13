Loganair joins Avios scheme
Loganair announced (09-Jan-2025) plans to adopt Avios as the loyalty currency for its Clan Loganair loyalty programme in 2025. The partnership makes Loganair the seventh carrier to join the global Avios network, which comprises Aer Lingus, British Airways, Finnair, Iberia, Qatar Airways and Vueling. The agreement also reinforces Loganair's partnership with carriers such as British Airways through an existing codeshare agreement. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Loganair recently reported a GBP6.9 million profit for the year ending 31-Mar-2024, reflecting a positive financial trend despite operational challenges in 20231. The carrier also became an IATA member, serving over 70 routes in the UK, Ireland, Denmark, and Norway2. Additionally, Loganair expanded its aircraft fleet with the introduction of ATR 42-600 aircraft to replace Saab 340s3.